Home / Companies / Borosil Renewables acquires 86% stake in Europe’s Interfloat Group

2 min read . 07:06 PM ISTLivemint
File: Further, post this acquisition, BRL’s combined manufacturing capacity in India and Europe would be available to meet a wide range of requirements including sizes varying textures, coatings, dimensions, and thickness.

  • BRL intends to strengthen the market leadership established by Interfloat by meeting the ever-evolving demands of its European customers more efficiently

New Delhi: Borosil Renewables Limited (BRL) has acquired 86% stake in the European solar glass manufacturer Interfloat Group, through its overseas wholly-owned subsidiaries.

In a statement, BRL said that Interfloat Group consists of two companies – GMB Glasmanufaktur Brandenburg GmbH (GMB), based in Tschernitz, Germany, and Interfloat Corporation, based in Liechtenstein. GMB is a major producer of textured tempered solar glass in Europe with a current manufacturing capacity of 300 tonne per day (TPD).

BRL intends to strengthen the market leadership established by Interfloat by meeting the ever-evolving demands of its European customers more efficiently, it said.

“With this acquisition, BRL’s combined manufacturing capacity in India and Europe would be available to meet a wide range of requirements including sizes varying textures, coatings, dimensions, and thickness. This acquisition will also accelerate investments in new products and technology development benefiting customers," the statement said.

Further, post this acquisition, BRL’s combined manufacturing capacity in India and Europe would be available to meet a wide range of requirements including sizes varying textures, coatings, dimensions, and thickness, it said.

“This acquisition will also accelerate investments in new products and technology development benefiting customers," it said.

BRL’s current expansion process in India will take the manufacturing capacity to 1000 tonne per day in Q4 CY2022. BRL plans to add further capacity with the next expansion growing to 2,100 TPD in CY2024.

BRL said that it is committed to invest in manufacturing in Europe and will be increasing capacity at GMB’s Tschernitz plant at an appropriate time in the near future.

Pradeep Kheruka, Executive Chairman of Borosil Renewables Ltd., said, “In the light of substantial expansion in our capacity in India, we expect to enhance the reliability of our supply chains for our customers. We believe that by leveraging the existing synergies and several complementary skill sets offered by the two companies, we will be able to serve our customers better.“

