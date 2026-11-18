In India, Bosch first set up its tech unit in Bengaluru as Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW) in 1997. It now has three other units in Hyderabad, Pune and Coimbatore. The company also has facilities in Vietnam, Poland and Mexico. Its Indian workforce makes up about four-fifths of its total global capability centre (GCC) headcount of 28,900, with its Bengaluru unit housing about half of this. To be clear, Robert Bosch GmbH is also a majority shareholder in listed entity Bosch Ltd through its promoter group companies. While Bosch Ltd makes and sells automotive components in India, it is not directly in charge of the GCC operations.