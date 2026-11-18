German automobile parts maker Robert Bosch GmbH is in early talks to sell part of its Indian technology operations in a bid to contain costs, according to a person familiar with the discussions. Mint learns that Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) is among the prospective suitors, and it could absorb as many as 3,000 employees of the Gerlingen-based company's India operations if the deal goes through.
Bosch mulls sale of India tech arm, TCS among suitors
SummaryMore than three-fifths of Bosch's business comes from its mobility business, which includes the car part manufacturing and software services arm for carmakers.
German automobile parts maker Robert Bosch GmbH is in early talks to sell part of its Indian technology operations in a bid to contain costs, according to a person familiar with the discussions. Mint learns that Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) is among the prospective suitors, and it could absorb as many as 3,000 employees of the Gerlingen-based company's India operations if the deal goes through.
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Jas Bardia is a Bengaluru-based business journalist covering India’s information technology (IT) services sector and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Known for his investigative depth and attention to detail, Jas has a knack for breaking stories on leadership shifts, high-stakes deals, and evolving industry trends long before they hit the mainstream. If the news is anything IT-related, chances are this author has broken it. Before joining Mint in November 2023, Jas honed his financial reporting skills at Bloomberg News in Mumbai, where he covered bonds and currencies following his graduation from the Asian College of Journalism. When he isn’t chasing his next exclusive, Jas is likely scouting the city’s newest culinary spots, cool events, or is immersed in the electric atmosphere of a Bengaluru FC match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Jas has an eye for detail, an ear for history, and a weakness for a great cologne, and values a good conversation as much as a good lead. If you want to talk about your favourite war movie, funny drunk stories, or a supposed “scam”/wrongdoing in a company, get in touch with him at jas.bardia@livemint.com.
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