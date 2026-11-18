German automobile parts maker Robert Bosch GmbH is in early talks to sell part of its Indian technology operations in a bid to contain costs, according to a person familiar with the discussions. Mint learns that Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) is among the prospective suitors, and it could absorb as many as 3,000 employees of the Gerlingen-based company's India operations if the deal goes through.
German automobile parts maker Robert Bosch GmbH is in early talks to sell part of its Indian technology operations in a bid to contain costs, according to a person familiar with the discussions. Mint learns that Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) is among the prospective suitors, and it could absorb as many as 3,000 employees of the Gerlingen-based company's India operations if the deal goes through.
The development reflects a growing trend of multinationals handing over their global capability centres (GCCs), or in-house technology operations, to Indian IT firms as they look to rationalize costs.
Bosch is exploring options to offload parts of its technology and product development operations, said a person in the know.
In India, Bosch first set up its tech unit in Bengaluru as Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW) in 1997. It now has three other units in Hyderabad, Pune and Coimbatore. The company also has facilities in Vietnam, Poland and Mexico. Its Indian workforce makes up about four-fifths of its total global capability centre (GCC) headcount of 28,900, with its Bengaluru unit housing about half of this. To be clear, Robert Bosch GmbH is also a majority shareholder in listed entity Bosch Ltd through its promoter group companies. While Bosch Ltd makes and sells automotive components in India, it is not directly in charge of the GCC operations.
Bosch GmbH posted $103 billion in revenue in 2025, up 0.7% from a year ago. More than three-fifths of Bosch's business comes from its mobility business, which includes the car part manufacturing and software services arm for carmakers.
For now, the sale would impact about 3,000 employees in industrial engineering roles, and TCS, India's largest information technology (IT) services firm, is part of the initial talks to buy the tech operations, said the person in the know, who added that these employees may be transitioned to TCS should the deal go through, and if it eventually gets control.
Mint could not independently ascertain if there are others in the fray and whether the tech operations would be split between two or more firms. Emails sent to Bosch and TCS on Thursday went unanswered.
“The sale has not been finalized and these are initial talks. Further talks are expected at board levels next month, after which a decision will be taken,” said the person quoted above, adding that TCS would get access to deep engineering talent as talks of physical artificial intelligence (AI) gather steam.
Physical AI refers to AI tools built into machines such as robots and self-driving cars to help them sense real world surroundings.
Gains in store
Similar deals have helped multinationals cut costs by handing over their India-based GCCs, or in-house technology operations, to IT services firms, which in turn gain a steady stream of revenue.
According to an analyst, such buyouts are “a sure-shot way” for an IT services firm to get guaranteed revenue.
When an IT firm buys a multinational company’s in-house tech unit and secures a long-term services contract, it locks in revenue for several years in this “volatile demand environment”, said Sushovon Nayak, lead IT analyst at Anand Rathi Institutional Equities.
For now, this might take a toll at their margins, even as the trend is expected to gain steam stepping into next year.
“GCC executives are paid a premium over employees of IT services companies. Bringing them at those pay packages may be margin dilutive for the IT firms, but they may not mind sacrificing margins for revenue,” said Nayak.
For the multinational company, the arrangement is a way to get the same work done at a lower cost.
“Many GCC leaders have been pitching innovation sandboxes as their differentiator, but that capability is fast becoming redundant when a third party can deliver it better, faster, and at lower cost,” said Kaushik Srinivasan, managing partner of KaN Associates, a New York-based strategy consulting firm.
Outsourcing wave
Should the sale go through, it would mark at least the fifth such instance in the year where a GCC in India has shut shop and transferred its captive operations to an IT outsourcer as AI rewires investment priorities and prompts firms to channel their tech spending into other sources.
TCS is itself not new to this trend. On 1 October, the country’s largest tech services firm announced its purchase of Minnesota-based electronics retailer Best Buy’s India tech centre for ₹1 lakh. As part of the deal, the Best Buy India entity’s employees will transition to TCS, which would manage an AI-native Capability Center (AICC) under a multi-year agreement.
And on 24 August, TCS had announced the acquisition of Porsche’s Germany-based management and IT consulting arm, MHP, for $373 million. Alongside, the carmaker awarded TCS a five-year IT modernization contract worth $1.45 billion.
In July, India's third-largest IT services firm HCL Technologies Ltd bought Guardian Life’s GCC operations for $10.5 million. Under the deal, nearly 2,000 employees of the New York-based life insurer’s India units are integrating into HCLTech with the establishment of a business unit aimed at supporting Guardian’s back-end IT services. Guardian’s country head, Karunakaran Azhisur, has joined the firm as part of this deal.
The sector's fourth-largest firm Wipro Ltd clinched the first such deal this year, winning a $1 billion, eight-year contract from Singapore-based food processing major, Olam Group, in April that marked its first mega deal in nearly six years. Under a broader engagement, the company acquired Mindsprint, Olam’s IT arm, for $375 million a month later.
Such deals are also not a very recent trend. In September 2023, Infosys Ltd, the second largest IT service provider, had won a five-year, IT transformation deal for $454 million from Denmark’s Danske Bank. The Bengaluru-based firm also acquired its GCC, with 1,400 employees, for about $2 million as part of the deal.
KaN Associates' Srinivasan said the nature of the deals is changing. “The first wave of these deals involved enterprises handing over entire captive centres. The newer pattern is more surgical,” where companies hand over part of the GCC operations.
For the year ended March, TCS, Infosys, HCLTech, and Wipro posted revenue of $30 billion, $20.2 billion, $14.7 billion, and $10.5 billion, respectively. While Infosys and HCLTech’s revenues jumped 4.6% and 6% on a yearly basis, those of TCS and Wipro fell 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively.