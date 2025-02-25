Bosses don’t need a ‘What did you do’ email. They’re already tracking you.
Natasha Khan , Ray A. Smith , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 25 Feb 2025, 12:53 PM IST
SummaryElon Musk’s email to federal employees prompted angst, but lots of employers use technology for continuous feedback on worker performance.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The question that Elon Musk lobbed to federal workers in an email set off anger and angst from unions and employees. It also prompted some head scratching from corporate America, where technology tracks worker productivity at a granular level to answer that question in real time.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less