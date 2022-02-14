Boston Scientific acquires more companies through venture arm to fuel growth

Mergers and acquisitions globally and across industries hit record values last year, in part because companies tried to put some of their stockpiled cash to work. Cash and equivalents at companies in the S&P 500 rose to about $3.78 trillion in the third quarter of 2021, up 11% from the same period a year earlier, according to data provider S&P Global Market Intelligence.

