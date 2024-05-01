BP bets big, again, on the Gulf of Mexico

Thunder Horse is entrenched as one of the company’s steadiest producers, and a new production platform, called Argos, went online last year. At about one-third of the size, Argos links to subsea wells and has the capacity to produce more than half as much oil—roughly 140,000 barrels a day. BP, which will report earnings next week, has set its sights on harder-to-reach deposits in the Gulf, requiring drilling techniques to cope with more-intense pressures and higher temperatures.