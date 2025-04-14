BP eyes major expansion in India's oil and gas sector through RIL, ONGC ties
Summary
- BP, one of the largest international energy companies in India, has been present in the country’s natural gas space through a partnership with RIL that operates in the Krishna-Godavari and Mahanadi basins.
New Delhi: Global energy giant BP Plc is eyeing an expansion of its oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) operations in India through its partnerships with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC), according to its top executive.