BPCL launches EV fast-charging highway corridor on Delhi-Jalandhar Highway
The 750-km-long segment of NH-44 is the fourth such electric vehicle fast-charging corridor in the country with a fast charging station at roughly every 100 km on both sides of the highway
NEW DELHI: State-owned fuel refiner and retailer Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) on Saturday launched Electric Vehicle Fast-Charging Corridor on the Delhi-Jalandhar National Highway with fast charging stations at 12 BPCL retail outlets. These are strategically located along the highway (part of NH-44) as part of its initiative to address the range anxiety of electric vehicle owners.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×