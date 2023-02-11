BPCL launches EV fast-charging highway corridor on Delhi-Jalandhar Highway

BPCL also announced the launch of the Integrated Customer Program with MG Motors, a British automotive brand, which has so far sold 8,900 electric vehicles in the country which will enable all MG’s EV customers while driving to locate BPCL EV charging stations through their car dashboards and fast charge their electric vehicles with specific benefits accorded to MG EV owners at all BPCL EV charging stations across the country.

