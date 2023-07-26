BPCL Q1 Results: Net profit at ₹10,550.88 crore versus loss year ago1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 03:07 PM IST
BPCL reported a net profit of ₹10,550.88 crore in Q1FY24, compared to a loss of ₹6,263.06 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, net profit rose 62.9%.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Wednesday reported a net profit for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to ₹10,550.88 crore. The company had reported a loss of ₹6,263.06 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, net profit was rose 62.9% from ₹6,477.74 crore in Q4FY23. BPCL shares opened at ₹385.35 apiece on BSE.
