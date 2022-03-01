OPEN APP
Home / Companies / BPCL to invest 4,000 cr for gas distribution project in two cities of Maharashtra
The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has launched a gas distribution network in Aurangabad and Ahmednagar of Maharashtra and will invest 4,000 crore for the completion of the project, Union Minister Dr Bhagwat Karad said on Tuesday.

The ground-breaking ceremony of the project will be held in Aurangabad on Wednesday, Dr Karad said while addressing a press conference with the BPCL officials.

The minister informed that the work on the gas distribution network line work is underway from Srigonda in Ahmednagar to Aurangabad. 

"The ceremony will be the commencement of distribution line in Aurangabad city. By December, gas will be supplied through pipeline to households in the city," the minister said. 

BPCL's executive director (gas) Sukhmal Jain said that the company will spend around 1,600 crore in the next five years and a total of 4,000 crore for completion of the project. 

"The company has already started laying steel pipeline for the development of PNG and CNG in two districts. BPCL has set up 21 CNG stations (15 in Ahmednagar and six in Aurangabad) and work for 40 more is underway in both the districts," he said. 

With inputs from PTI

