Investors want to make an omelette. These companies are providing the eggs
Samiksha Goel 11 min read 29 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Summary
They’re supposedly antibiotic-free, cage-free, cruelty-free and chemical-free. But at ₹25 apiece, you’ll spend more on one of these eggs than on a kg of onions. And yet, investors are willing to back companies selling branded eggs. Mint cracked a few to get the inside story.
Bengaluru: Tiptur, a small Karnataka town roughly 150km from Bengaluru, is known more for its copra, or dried coconut, than anything else. While coconuts are the mainstay, Tiptur’s Kaveri has slowly been building a reputation, of late.
