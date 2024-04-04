Brands paid for ads on Forbes.com. Some ran on a copycat site instead
Patience Haggin , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 04 Apr 2024, 07:18 PM IST
SummarySlideshows on a parallel site—which Forbes shut down Tuesday—were loaded with ads and promoted through clickbait-style paid links.
Forbes for years ran an alternate version of its website where it packed ads that were intended to run on Forbes.com, another sign that brands don’t always get what they pay for in the opaque digital-advertising market.
