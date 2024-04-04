Brands paid for ads on Forbes.com. Some ran on a copycat site instead

Forbes for years ran an alternate version of its website where it packed ads that were intended to run on Forbes.com, another sign that brands don’t always get what they pay for in the opaque digital-advertising market.

The alternate site, which Forbes shut down Tuesday following inquiries from The Wall Street Journal, featured stories from Forbes.com that were stretched into formats that can fit many more ads, like slideshows and articles written in a list format, known as “listicles."

One 700-word article was turned into a 34-slide slideshow, exposing the person who read it on a computer to about 150 ads instead of around seven for someone who read the original piece.

The reformatted articles—whose address began with www3.forbes.com—couldn’t be found on Forbes.com or using search engines. Instead, they were promoted through content-recommendation companies such as Taboola and Outbrain, which place paid links to clickbait-style content at the bottom of many sites.

Ad-buyers said the ads on the alternate site weren’t worth what they paid because they reached a different audience and appeared on overcrowded pages.

When brands bought some of the ads, it was with the understanding that they would appear on Forbes.com, according to Adalytics, an ad-research firm that shared its findings with the Journal.

Forbes blamed Media.net, an ad-tech company that manages Forbes’s ad-bidding software, for the misrepresentation, and said it only affected a small share of overall ad impressions. Forbes also disputed the notion that it operated an alternate site, which it described as a “subdomain."

Because the subdomain “represents a very small part of Forbes’ user base and an insignificant part of our overall business, we’ve decided to shut it down," a spokeswoman said Tuesday. Forbes said Adalytics didn’t give it access to review the research report.

Media.net—which sends data about available ad slots to ad auctions on Forbes’s behalf—said an unintentional error caused the ad-bidding software to tell advertisers they were bidding on Forbes.com ad slots, when in fact they were bidding on www3.forbes.com ad slots. The company said it had corrected the error before the site was shut down.

A game of whack-a-mole

Forbes has been placing ads sold for Forbes.com on the alternate site for years, according to Adalytics founder Krzysztof Franaszek. Forbes has been operating the site since at least 2017, and has been placing ads intended for Forbes.com on it since at least late 2021, he said.

Rocky Moss, chief executive of ad-research firm DeepSee, said it was shocking for a publisher to mix the ad inventory of multiple sites, so brands don’t know which one they are buying. Moss said one of his clients was affected.

“Some advertisers bought premium ad placements, but received clickbait placements," he said. “Imagine if a car dealership slapped a Lexus sticker on an economy Toyota and sold it to you as a Lexus."

About 11% of the $88 billion spent annually on open-web advertising goes to so-called “made for advertising" sites that are overstuffed with ads and designed to fool advertisers, according to the Association of National Advertisers.

The finding shines a light on the opacity of the digital-ad market, where brands frequently have to play whack-a-mole to keep their ad budgets from being wasted.

Two years ago, Adalytics detected an error that affected Gannett-owned publications. In that case, advertisers thought they were buying an ad on one Gannett site, but actually purchased space on another. The error went undetected for more than nine months. Gannett said the error was unintentional.

Brands including McDonald’s, Disney, Microsoft, JPMorgan Chase, American Express, the New York Times and The Wall Street Journal had some of their ads appear on Forbes’s alternate site, according to Adalytics. All six major ad-agency holding companies—WPP, Omnicom, Publicis, Interpublic, Havas and Dentsu—bought ads that ran on that site.

Those brands and ad-holding companies either declined to comment or didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Older audiences

Aidem, a smaller digital-ad agency, said it would suspend any ad buys on Forbes, thoroughly audit every Forbes ad it ever bought and demand refunds for all ads that ran on Forbes’s alternate site.

A Forbes spokeswoman said the mismatch only affected 1% of Forbes’s ad impressions, but declined to share documentation or give further details.

Five of the advertisers that were affected—beyond the ones previously mentioned in this article—said they witnessed a far-greater impact. In their cases, between 10% and 28% of the ad impressions they had bought on Forbes.com since 2022 had actually appeared on the alternate site, according to documents that the brands provided to the Journal.

These alternate Forbes articles offer a less-than-ideal experience for advertisers. Brands don’t want their ads to run on a page with too many ads and risk being overlooked. And brands typically want to avoid the auto-refreshing ad slots that sometimes appear on Forbes’s alternate site, which show a new ad every few seconds and leave too little time for their ad to make an impact.

The alternate site also attracts a different audience from the website of Forbes, a publication that has been majority-owned by Hong Kong-based Integrated Whale Media Investments since 2014.

Readers of Forbes.com read other business-news sites and are most often aged 25 to 34, according to web-research firm Similarweb. Readers of the alternate site, on the other hand, read other tabloid news and are most often aged 55 to 64. For many brands, that’s a less attractive audience.

“Incidents like this show that the entire industry must take a more vigilant stance in holding bad actors accountable," said Jay Friedman, chief executive of digital-ad agency Goodway Group. He plans to audit all Forbes ads his agency has bought and demand refunds on his clients’ behalf.