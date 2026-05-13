Brazil Meat Left Out of EU Suppliers List in Risk to Trade

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Brazil is absent from a list of countries authorized to supply animal products to the European Union, presenting a trade risk to the world’s largest beef and chicken exporter.

The European Union on Tuesday published an updated list of countries that comply with its rules against the excessive use of antimicrobials in food-producing animals. It did not include Brazil.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why is Brazil absent from the EU's list of authorized animal product suppliers? ⌵ Brazil is absent from the EU's list because it did not demonstrate compliance with rules against the excessive use of antimicrobials in food-producing animals. The EU's rules ban the use of antimicrobials for growth or yield purposes and restrict their use in animals treated with medications reserved for human infections. 2 What are the potential trade risks for Brazil due to its absence from the EU supplier list? ⌵ Brazil will no longer be allowed to export live animals and products from bovine, equine, poultry, eggs, aquaculture, honey, and casings to the EU unless it demonstrates compliance with the EU's antimicrobial use regulations. This presents a trade risk for the world's largest beef and chicken exporter. 3 How does the EU regulate antimicrobial use in food-producing animals? ⌵ The EU bans the use of antimicrobials in livestock for growth or yield purposes. Additionally, animals are not permitted to be treated with antimicrobials that are reserved for human infections. 4 What is the significance of the EU's list of authorized countries for animal product suppliers? ⌵ The list, though currently for information purposes, will be formally adopted soon, with import rules applying from September 3. Countries not on the list will face restrictions on exporting animal products to the EU. 5 What is Brazil's Animal Protein Association's stance on the EU supplier list issue? ⌵ Brazil's Animal Protein Association stated that the country "fully complies" with EU rules and is working to demonstrate this to sanitary authorities. They also noted that exports are not yet suspended.

The list is currently meant for information purposes and has no legal effects. Still, it will be “formally adopted” in the coming days, the European Commission said on its website, adding that rules on imports will apply from Sept. 3.

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Brazil will no longer be allowed to export unless it demonstrates compliance to rules, spokesperson Eva Hrncirova said.

“We have closely engaged with the Brazilian authorities on this issue and will continue contact to work toward their compliance with these requirements,” Hrncirova said. Markets affected include live animals and products from bovine, equine, poultry, eggs, aquaculture, honey and casings, the spokesperson added.

Brazil’s Animal Protein Association, a group that gathers poultry and pork exporters, said in a Tuesday note that the country “fully complies” with EU rules and that the country is looking to demonstrate compliance to sanitary authorities. Exports aren’t yet suspended, ABPA added. The Brazilian Agriculture Ministry didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the European Commission, the bloc’s rules ban the use of antimicrobials in livestock for growth or yield purposes. Animals are also not allowed to be treated with antimicrobials reserved for human infections.

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The EU and Brazil are important trade partners. Still, shipments of beef to the bloc amounted to only 4% of Brazil’s beef exports in the first quarter of 2026 according to data from the Agriculture Ministry. For chicken, that share is equivalent to 8%.

--With assistance from Daniel Carvalho, Agnieszka de Sousa and Suzanne Lynch.

(Adds comments from European spokesperson and from Brazil industry group ABPA starting in fourth paragraph.)

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