(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s Federal Police arrested a former partner at Banco Master SA as part of its Compliance Zero probe, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Augusto Lima was arrested on Saturday after allegedly breaching a court-imposed restriction by indirectly maintaining control of a profitable payroll loan business called Credcesta, the person said.

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Lima’s lawyers did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Brazil’s Federal Police said separately that it carried out a preventive arrest warrant ordered by the Supreme Court. The agency didn’t identify the person arrested in its statement.

The investigation is looking into possible criminal organization, money laundering and crimes against Brazil’s financial system in connection with suspected fraud involving Banco Master, according to the police.

Without mentioning his name, Brazil’s Supreme Court said the arrest is “strictly precautionary” to preserve the progress of investigations.

Lima, a former Master partner, acquired Banco Voiter from the disgraced bank last year and renamed it Banco Pleno. Brazil’s Central Bank liquidated Pleno in February.

Pleno was the operator of Credcesta before its liquidation. It was previously operated by Master while Lima was a shareholder. Lima was arrested as part of the first phase of the probe into Master in November last year, but was previously released under restraining orders.

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Credcesta was brought to Master by Lima when he joined the bank in 2019. He had acquired the business in 2018 when the state of Bahia privatized it under the government of Rui Costa from the Workers’ Party.

Credcesta then became a major driver of Banco Master’s growth., mostly fueled by rule changes. Federal investigators suspect that Lima’s ties to Working Party politicians were among the reasons the business took off. One of those politicians is Senator Jaques Wagner, also from Bahia, a former Workers’ Party leader in the Senate and close contact of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

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