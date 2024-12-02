Companies
Breaking the “jinx” of confidential IPO filings: Swiggy’s Sriharsha Majety on running a newly listed company
Sowmya Ramasubramanian , Sneha Shah , Ranjani Raghavan 13 min read 02 Dec 2024, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryRoughly two weeks after the company went public, Swiggy’s Majety spoke about the differences between running a public and private company, the impact of negative social media campaigns, and how Majety’s quieter personality is perceived among a bunch of more flamboyant founders.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Recently listed food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy said it believes it has broken the “jinx" of making a confidential initial public offering (IPO) filing with the markets regulator after successfully going public, its co-founder and chief executive Sriharsha Majety told Mint. Previously, Tata Play and Oyo shelved listing plans after making confidential filings.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less