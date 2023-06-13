Breakup of Google Ad-Tech Business Now on Table in Europe, Too3 min read 13 Jun 2023, 04:40 PM IST
Expected EU antitrust case would add to U.S. Justice Department’s lawsuit
European Union antitrust regulators are considering pursuing a breakup of Google’s advertising-technology business as part of a new antitrust complaint, according to people familiar with the matter, escalating a trans-Atlantic push to loosen the search giant’s hold on digital ads.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×