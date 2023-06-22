MUMBAI/NEW DELHI : The alcohol beverage industry is courting women to participate in a sector that has traditionally been deemed taboo across societal strata. In a concerted effort challenging prevailing social, cultural and religious stigmas, distilleries and breweries have appointed women to lead various operations, such as cluster heads, as well as to steer their marketing, procurement and legal divisions.

To ensure the safety and well-being of female employees, these companies have arranged for special night shifts and established partnerships with cab services.

Additionally, they have also initiated orientation programmes in smaller towns to highlight the integrity of the sector, and encourage greater female workforce participation. For instance, United Breweries made rapid strides in increasing its female workforce from 6% to 18% in the last two years, with 12 of its leadership positions now occupied by women, including its head for raw material, category head for premium brands, and brewery heads for procurement. “Beer often does not find enough space in Indian fridges, despite the 138% growth in business during the covid-induced lockdown. We have started work on inclusion and diversity, but alco-bev had a stigma of being a male-dominated sector. So, we are consciously trying to build brewery as a normal workplace as any other factory," said Kavita Singh, chief human resources officer of United Breweries Ltd.

As part of its ongoing efforts, the company rolled out an initiative last year called Queenfishers, to start sensitizing potential candidates about the opportunities in the brewing sector. With renowned brands such as Kingfisher and Heineken in its portfolio, the company has implemented various initiatives to support its female sales teams travelling to remote areas with better access to hotels for overnight stays at the nearest city, and is tying up with ride hailing platforms to prioritise transportation services for them. Besides, it is offering extended maternity leave for up to one year to attract and retain female talent.

“More the women, better is the compliance, governance and right environment in a sector that is one of the highest contributors to the state exchequer," said Nita Kapoor, chief executive officer, International Spirits and Wines Association of India, According to Kapoor, out of the 10,000 people employed by its member organizations, 20% are women.

Among member organizations, women have 40% representation in leadership roles at Pernod Ricard India, and 27% in Beam Suntory, she added.

In 2021, India’s largest spirits company Diageo India had appointed its first female managing director and chief executive Hina Nagarajan. In a recent media meet, Nagarajan said inclusion and diversity are a key part of the company’s HR agenda in India. In fact, 35% of the firm’s employees are women. “Around 50% of our leadership team (executive management committee) is women. We want 35% of our overall organization to be women in the next five-seven years. It’s a journey, I have to say, it’s growing, but I think we could do better, we want to make it faster. There are challenges, but we must continue to be the role model in the industry," Nagarajan said.

Earlier on this year, the company also bought rights for the maiden women’s premier league via Royal Challenger’s Bangalore, a team owned by Diageo. “Our crown jewels, RCB women’s team- this is a big narrative on our inclusion and diversity commitment. It is also perfectly synergistic with our purpose of celebrating life every day and everywhere, Nagarajan added.

Meanwhile, the company is also seeing more women drinkers enter the fold. In the last two years, women have grown from 25% to 40% as luxury spirits’ consumers, the company said.

India is one of the fastest growing alcoholic beverages markets globally, with an estimated market size of $52.5 billion in 2020; the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2020 and 2023. The industry contributes to around 1.5 million jobs in India and generated around $48.8 billion in sales revenue in 2019, according to data from think tank, Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER).

