Brick-Filled Boxes. Bogus Receipts. Retailers Battle Fraudulent Returns.
Liz Young , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 10 Jan 2024, 10:49 PM IST
SummaryMore than $100 billion in merchandise was returned fraudulently in the U.S. in 2023, retailers say, up sharply since 2020.
Some companies processing returned televisions for retailers have gotten a surprise when opening the boxes—packaging filled with bricks rather than newly purchased TVs.
