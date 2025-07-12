Brijmohan Lall Munjal’s four-stroke engine of grit, gumption, resilience and humility
Brijmohan Lall Munjal transformed the Indian automobile landscape with his innovative spirit and unwavering resolve. This article explores how he navigated challenges and built enduring relationships that fueled the success of Hero Group.
The eyes were the first thing you noticed about Brijmohan Lall Munjal, founder of the Hero Group and a titan of Indian industry. They were steady, unhurried, and kind, speaking of a quiet wisdom earned over a lifetime of building from scratch with audacity, resolve, and ingenuity. There was an optimism in his gaze, as if he were scanning the horizon for possibilities others might have missed.