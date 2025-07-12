Munjal, for his part, rarely showed ill will towards anyone. For all his success, he had been dogged by setbacks, none more so than the June 1991 death of his eldest son Raman Kant Munjal at 41, who by then was running the company, allowing his father to step back from day to day operations. The tragedy forced Munjal to get back into the saddle and groom his second son Pawan to take over from him. Before that he had lost his eldest brother Dayanand in the 1960s just when the quartet were launching their audacious dreams.