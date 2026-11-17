An online campaign has begun, seeking Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia’s CEO. As of 8 PM IST, the petition has received over 1,90,000 signatures from people, including employees, technology leaders and major shareholders of the company. According to CNBC and the Financial Times, among the backers are tech leaders Elon Musk and Tim Sweeney, who support Huang's comeback after his resignation over his extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.

Petition backing Jensen Huang launched In an open letter, the investors have urged the board to leave “all options on the table, including the potential return of Jensen Huang.”

View full Image View full Image Screenshot from standwithjensen.com

Controversy explained Jensen Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993. He served as its CEO for more than three decades. Last week, he stepped down from the role of president, chief executive and board member following reports of alleged extramarital relationships, including one with an ex-executive of Singapore-based Megaspeed.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 How many people signed the petition to bring Jensen Huang back as Nvidia CEO? ⌵ The main article reported more than 190,000 signatures by 8 pm IST. Signatories included people identifying themselves as Nvidia employees and shareholders, as well as technology leaders. 2 Why are people calling for Jensen Huang to return to Nvidia? ⌵ Supporters cite Huang’s leadership, vision and influence on Nvidia’s culture and direction. Campaign organizers also say they are concerned he may have been forced out without due process. 3 Has Nvidia’s board agreed to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO? ⌵ No. The related reports say the board has focused on its investigation and CEO succession search, and has not discussed bringing Huang back. 4 Who is leading Nvidia while the board searches for a new CEO? ⌵ Nvidia CFO Colette Kress is serving as interim CEO while the board considers potential successors. 5 What investigation is Nvidia conducting before deciding on its leadership? ⌵ Nvidia’s board hired a law firm to investigate whether company secrets or national security were compromised in connection with Huang’s reported ties to an alleged Chinese spy. The allegations have not been established in the provided reports.

Also Read | America Raises New AI Alarm on China Amid NVIDIA Spy Scandal Row

Nvidia employees react Amid calls for Huang’s reinstatement as Nvidia’s CEO, several people have come out in support of him.

Nvidia robotics engineer Darrell Dai talked about Huang’s vision and the culture that the ex-CEO cultivated over the years in the company. Announcing his departure from the company post Huang’s resignation, Dai wrote on X, "I’ve decided to leave NVIDIA. There are a few things I want to say. As a robotics engineer at NVIDIA, I have seen Jensen as much more than the company’s CEO. I admire his willingness to invest in a future that was not yet obvious. He committed to CUDA long before the deep learning boom and positioned NVIDIA for AI before it became everyone’s it. Those decisions helped build the infrastructure that powers today’s AI. I have seen that same vision in physical AI: investing in robotics, sharing open-source tools and projects, and building computing platforms that bring AI into the physical world. This is the work I do every day—and a future I believe in. But what matters most to me is the culture he helped build."

Nvidia employee Vartika Singh, who worked with the company for nearly eight years, talked about Huang’s leadership and his support towards family.

“Jensen built far more than NVIDIA. He helped build an ecosystem of researchers, entrepreneurs, engineers, and companies whose futures became intertwined with his vision. I do not know what comes next. I only know how grateful I am to have worked with him, learned from him, and experienced his kindness when my family needed it most," Singh added on X.

Nvidia Vice President for Applied Deep Learning Bryan Catanzaro extended his support for interim CEO Colette Kress while adding, "I am grief-stricken that Jensen is no longer with NVIDIA. At the same time, I fully support NVIDIA’s board and have confidence in their decisions. I’ve worked with Colette for years and know her as an extraordinary leader. She has my full support."

Elon Musk publicly backed the campaign and wrote on X: “A petition is underway to reinstate Jensen and I’m signing it too.”