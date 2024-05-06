Britannia Industries eyes double-digit sales volume growth in FY25
The company reported a 3.1% rise in consolidated sales for the quarter ended 31 March to ₹4,014 crore. Profit fell 3.7% to ₹536.61 crore. In FY24, its consolidated revenue grew 3.5% to ₹16,546 crore. The maker of Good Day and Milk Bikis biscuits reported a 4% increase in sales volumes in FY24.
New Delhi: Britannia Industries on Monday said it will focus on a double-digit sales volume growth this fiscal year, as the company expects normal monsoons to aid consumption despite a likely rise in prices of wheat and sugar, key ingredients for packaged foods.
