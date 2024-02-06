 Britannia Q3 results: Net profit declines over 40% YoY to ₹556 crore, revenue up 1% | Mint
Britannia Q3 results: Net profit declines over 40% YoY to ₹556 crore, revenue up 1%

 Vaamanaa Sethi

Biscuit maker posted a 40 percent year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit, which stood at ₹556 crore, in contrast to ₹937 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, missing market estimates.

Britannia Q3 results FY24Premium
Britannia Q3 results FY24

Biscuit manufacturer Britannia revealed its quarterly results ending on December 31, 2023 on Tuesday. The company posted a 40 percent year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit, which stood at 556 crore, in contrast to 937 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, missing market estimates.

In sequential terms as well, Britannia's profit experienced a 5 percent decline, amounting to 587 crore.

"In a progressively recovering demand environment with heightened competition, our performance this quarter reflects our resilience and competitiveness. Over the last 24 months, we achieved a robust 19 percent growth in revenue, coupled with a commendable 52 percent increase in operating profit," said Varun Berry, vice-chairman & MD, Britannia.

The subdued growth observed in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 can be attributed to several factors, including a challenging comparison base, price reductions, intensified competition, and modest single-digit volume expansion.

Despite these challenges, revenue from operations saw a slight increase to 4,256 crore from 4,196 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Analysts' projections had anticipated a year-on-year revenue growth of 3 percent, reaching 4,303 crore for the quarter.

The company disclosed an EBITDA of 821 crore for the quarter, with margins registering at 19.29%.

“We continued to expand our direct reach and accelerate our rural journey, partnering with more than 29,000 rural distributors during the quarter. As a result, our focus states outperformed other regions in terms of growth, despite a generally subdued rural demand. Our new offerings viz. BeYou Bars, Makhanas, Jim Jam Pops and unique cheese formats continued to excite & delight our consumers. Our international business performed extremely well with robust double-digit growths across key markets," Berry said.

Britannia’s consolidated sales for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 stands at 4,192 crore, growing 2 percent over last year and operating profit stands at 743 crore. For the nine months ended 31st December 2023, consolidated revenue stands at 12,532 crore, growing 3.6 percent over previous year and operating profit stands at 2,162 crore, growing 15.6 percent over previous year.

“On Cost & Profitability front, we will stay vigilant of the commodity prices & evolving geopolitical situation. We will continue to invest behind our brands and stay price competitive with a clear objective of driving market share while sustaining profitability. We remain committed to the ESG framework of People, Growth, Governance and Resources to build a sustainable and profitable business," he added.

 

Published: 06 Feb 2024, 07:45 PM IST
