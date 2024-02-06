Britannia Q3 results: Net profit declines over 40% YoY to ₹556 crore, revenue up 1%
Biscuit manufacturer Britannia revealed its quarterly results ending on December 31, 2023 on Tuesday. The company posted a 40 percent year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit, which stood at ₹556 crore, in contrast to ₹937 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, missing market estimates.