Ananth Narayanan wants to build a ‘digital-first Unilever’. But BRND.ME needs a rescue act first
Priyamvada C 8 min read 09 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Summary
Mensa Brand, now called BRND.ME, was one of the fastest to achieve unicorn status in 2021. The brand aggregator acquired 24 companies to date, but growth has plateaued. What lies ahead?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Mumbai: India Lifestyle Network, a digital content company, started in 2009. Over the next 15 years, it changed hands thrice.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story