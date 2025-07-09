There are other challenges. Over the last two years, several top executives have left the company. Founding members Aniket Nikumb, Vinay Juluri and Pawan Kumar Dasaraju have all stepped down. Some founders from acquired brands told Mint that their payments have been delayed (more on this later). BRND.ME, nonetheless, has stayed clear of any legal battles thus far. And lastly, the funding winter of 2022-23 vintage has meant that the days of liberal spending, on prized acquisitions, are now over.