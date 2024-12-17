Broadcom’s AI success won’t all come at Nvidia’s expense

The gap is still wide. Nvidia closed trading Monday at a market capitalization of around $3.3 trillion compared with Broadcom’s roughly $1.2 trillion. But Broadcom is still breathing some rarefied air as the recent surge has boosted the chip maker’s stock price to more than 38 times projected earnings for the next four quarters. That is the highest multiple the stock has ever commanded and double its three-year average, according to data from FactSet. It is also the first time Broadcom has fetched a premium to Nvidia since the former’s merger with Avago in early 2016 that effectively created the company in its current form. Nvidia’s shares closed Monday around 31 times forward earnings.