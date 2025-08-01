Brookfield-backed CleanMax to file for ₹4,000-5,000 cr IPO via confidential route
The company, which is 48% owned by Canadian private equity investor Brookfield, is likely to file its draft papers with the market regulator by the end of August.
Mumbai-headquartered CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd, a renewable energy company, is looking at taking the confidential filing route for its ₹4,000-5,000 crore initial public offering (IPO), three people with knowledge of the development said on condition of anonymity.