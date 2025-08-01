The company’s operating capacity increased to around 1.5GW as of September 2024 from 1.3GW a year prior, according to the release by Care Ratings. The group intends to commission additional ~0.3GW assets by the end of fiscal year 2025 (FY25) and further add ~0.6-0.7 GW assets on its balance sheet annually, the ratings release shows. The company is targeting a 5GW capacity over four to five years.