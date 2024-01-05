Brookfield to buy American Tower Corp’s India business for $2 bn
The deal which marks the asset manager’s third acquisition in the telecommunication space is expected to give Brookfield access to ATC India’s vast portfolio of about 78,000 sites across the country.
Brookfield Asset Management on Friday said it will acquire the Indian business of American Tower Corporation (ATC India) for $2 billion as it looks to expand its portfolio of telecommunication services.
