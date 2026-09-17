New Delhi: Private equity major Brookfield will invest up to $600 million in ACME Cleantech Ventures to support the development of an advanced pipeline of ACME’s green molecule projects in India and West Asia. UK-based ACME Cleantech Ventures is a privately held entity within the ACME Group dedicated to the group’s green molecules projects. The equity valuation for the structured deal is expected to be finalized by the end of 2026, ACME Group chairman Manoj Upadhyay told Mint.
Brookfield to invest $600 million in ACME's green molecules business
SummaryThe structured equity investment will fund four green ammonia and methanol projects across India and Oman, with valuation to be fixed in late 2026.
New Delhi: Private equity major Brookfield will invest up to $600 million in ACME Cleantech Ventures to support the development of an advanced pipeline of ACME’s green molecule projects in India and West Asia. UK-based ACME Cleantech Ventures is a privately held entity within the ACME Group dedicated to the group’s green molecules projects. The equity valuation for the structured deal is expected to be finalized by the end of 2026, ACME Group chairman Manoj Upadhyay told Mint.
About the Author
Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.
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