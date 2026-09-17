Brookfield to invest $600 million in ACME's green molecules business

New Delhi: Private equity major Brookfield will invest up to $600 million in ACME Cleantech Ventures to support the development of an advanced pipeline of ACME’s green molecule projects in India and West Asia. UK-based ACME Cleantech Ventures is a privately held entity within the ACME Group dedicated to the group’s green molecules projects. The equity valuation for the structured deal is expected to be finalized by the end of 2026, ACME Group chairman Manoj Upadhyay told Mint.
New Delhi: Private equity major Brookfield will invest up to $600 million in ACME Cleantech Ventures to support the development of an advanced pipeline of ACME’s green molecule projects in India and West Asia. UK-based ACME Cleantech Ventures is a privately held entity within the ACME Group dedicated to the group’s green molecules projects. The equity valuation for the structured deal is expected to be finalized by the end of 2026, ACME Group chairman Manoj Upadhyay told Mint.
Nawal Saini, managing partner and head of energy for South Asia and the Middle East at Brookfield, said the investment marks Brookfield’s entry into the green molecules sector in the region and combines its global scale and institutional capital with ACME’s operating capabilities.
Nawal Saini, managing partner and head of energy for South Asia and the Middle East at Brookfield, said the investment marks Brookfield’s entry into the green molecules sector in the region and combines its global scale and institutional capital with ACME’s operating capabilities.
Saini added, “Demand for green molecules continues to grow as companies and governments seek scalable solutions to decarbonize while strengthening energy security. ACME has an attractive project pipeline to capture the growing energy transition opportunity in India and the Middle East.”
According to data from Mordor Intelligence, the global green chemicals and molecules market was valued around $122 billion as of 2025 and is projected to cross $270 billion by the early 2030s, clocking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 10.8%.
Funding for four projects
Though the equity valuation is yet to be decided, Upadhyay said: "ACME will always maintain a significant majority in all its projects and business entities.” He added that the capital will be used to fund four developments: the second phase of its Oman project, along with two green ammonia units and a green methanol facility in Odisha.
The first phase of ACME’s Oman green ammonia project is already fully funded and slated for commissioning by March 2027. Meanwhile, its Paradeep green ammonia unit in Odisha—backed by an offtake agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI)—and its Odisha green methanol plant are both set to go operational by 2028, followed by the ACME-IHI joint venture green ammonia project in 2029.
Upadhyay noted that green molecules are reshaping global fuel and feedstock supply chains while strengthening long-term energy security, adding that Brookfield’s investment validates ACME’s capabilities and the expanding market opportunity. He said the company aims to build a global platform to supply cost-competitive green ammonia and other green molecules across Asia and Europe, backed by long-term, bankable agreements with major international counterparties to ensure "large-scale sustainable cash flows over the long term”.
Global export push
The company is expanding its green ammonia and green methanol footprint across India and Oman as it builds out commercial-scale production capacity for both domestic and export markets.
It has secured strategic offtake partnerships with leading international and domestic counterparties, including Yara International of Norway, IHI Corporation of Japan, Mitsubishi Gas Chemicals and SECI, as well as Indian fertilizer companies such as IFFCO, Paradeep Phosphates Limited, Coromandel International Limited and Indorama India Private Limited.
In the green molecules business, ACME competes with Avaada Group, NTPC Green and AM Green, among others.
Growing investor interest in green molecules comes as India targets net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. Under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, the country aims to build an annual green hydrogen production capacity of at least 5 million metric tonnes (MMT) by 2030.