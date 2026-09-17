Brookfield to invest $600 million in ACME's green molecules business

New Delhi: Private equity major Brookfield will invest up to $600 million in ACME Cleantech Ventures to support the development of an advanced pipeline of ACME’s green molecule projects in India and West Asia. UK-based ACME Cleantech Ventures is a privately held entity within the ACME Group dedicated to the group’s green molecules projects. The equity valuation for the structured deal is expected to be finalized by the end of 2026, ACME Group chairman Manoj Upadhyay told Mint.