Brookfield to invest in new asset classes

“The rental economy is here to stay and the rental space in residential sector is exciting. Populations are a lot more mobile today. Co-living is one part of it but rental housing and serviced apartments, and whatever makes consumer lives easier, that is where the business is going to go. We are quite excited about partnering with operators and exploring this," Ankur Gupta, managing partner and head of real estate, India and Middle-East, Brookfield Asset Management said in a fireside chat at the Mint India Investment Summit.

