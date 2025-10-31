Mint Explainer | How B-school students can land a job by simply using the right AI prompts
Summary
India Inc. is changing recruitment methods, permitting B-school students to use AI tools in interviews. This shift aims to enhance candidate evaluations while maintaining originality and human judgment, as companies adapt to AI's growing presence in the workplace.
India Inc. is recruiting differently from B-school campuses this year. Companies are allowing students to use artificial intelligence (AI) tools in their interview tests and case study analyses.
