India Inc. is recruiting differently from B-school campuses this year. Companies are allowing students to use artificial intelligence (AI) tools in their interview tests and case study analyses.

Ceat, for instance, allows student to use AI tools for secondary research, structuring ideas, and enhancing the quality of their analysis and presentations. The tolls are intended as an aid to sharpen thinking and not as a substitute for it.

Mint explains how the use of AI prompts to arrive at solutions will be the key differentiating factor in candidates making the shortlist.

How have companies changed the way they recruit students?

Artificial intelligence is making its presence felt at B-school campus recruitments. In what appears to be a move to keep up with the times, companies are allowing students to use AI tools as part of the hiring process.

“We were surprised to see firms informing us that they are allowing students to use AI tools during their case study analyses. Even a couple of years ago, there was a strict protocol against any AI tool. But now, interviewers want to know how the candidates have come up with their answers and which tools were used," said the placement head of one of the top Indian Institutes of Management.

Why have companies allowed applicants to use AI tools?

This leeway has come after companies increasingly observed their employees using AI tools at the workplace. Many companies have also started conducting training programmes on how best to use these tools to boost productivity.

Over the past few weeks, B-schools have conducted summer placements for the 2025-27 batch and consulting firms have swept college campuses—indicating a need for more hands on deck as clients want strategists who can map out AI-induced business changes.

“Companies recognise that such tools, when applied ethically, can enhance candidate preparedness, improve communication and support more effective engagement during interviews," said Deepa Mani, deputy dean of academic programmes at the Indian School of Business. “At the same time, they continue to underscore the importance of originality, authenticity and human judgment in all recruitment interactions."

For now, AI tools are widely accepted in B-schools because case study analysis forms an integral part of their recruitment process. Unlike engineering colleges, where coding exams are conducted or students are asked to build products, management students are required to develop business strategy plans.

How are AI prompts relevant in recruitment?

Management consultants note the importance of evaluating candidates based on the prompts they use to arrive at solutions.

“In some instances, students have used AI to structure or extract data related to a problem statement. But what’s equally important is understanding the thought process behind how you write your prompts," said a partner at one of the top consulting firms that hires from B-schools. “For the same problem statement, the quality of the prompt can determine whether you get an average answer or a 10x better one. Interestingly, the process of writing a good prompt is quite similar to how you would approach and solve a case in real life."

The quality of case study submissions seems to have improved as well, with students allowed to use AI tools for secondary research and idea structuring.

Ceat doesn't discourage the use of Gen AI tools. However, it emphasises originality of thought and experience to ensure authenticity.

“We expect students to demonstrate their ability to contextualise and apply insights rather than merely reproduce AI-generated output. Allowing the responsible use of AI tools has resulted in higher-quality submissions and more well-rounded business solutions," said Somraj Roy, chief human resources officer at Ceat.