“In some instances, students have used AI to structure or extract data related to a problem statement. But what’s equally important is understanding the thought process behind how you write your prompts," said a partner at one of the top consulting firms that hires from B-schools. “For the same problem statement, the quality of the prompt can determine whether you get an average answer or a 10x better one. Interestingly, the process of writing a good prompt is quite similar to how you would approach and solve a case in real life."