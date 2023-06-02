BSE, NSE remove Adani Enterprises from short-term ASM framework1 min read 02 Jun 2023, 08:28 AM IST
As per the circulars issued by the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), both the bourses will exclude the securities of Adani Enterprises from the short-term ASM framework effective from June 2.
Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the Adani Group, will move out of the short-term additional surveillance measure (ASM) framework from Friday.
