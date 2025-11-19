As Trai's tests flag weak signals, BSNL dials vendors TCS, Tejas for a fix
BSNL has flagged weak signals at thousands of its new 4G sites, leading to call drops and slower data even as it attempts a long-awaited turnaround. The operator has asked vendors TCS and Tejas to investigate and fix the issue, saying many towers are transmitting below required power levels.
State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) has flagged weak transmission signals at thousands of its new 4G towers—an issue behind call drops and slower data speeds—at a time when the operator is attempting a long-awaited turnaround backed by the government's successive revival packages. The company last month asked vendors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Tejas Networks, a Tata group company, to investigate and fix the problem, according to people familiar with the matter and a letter seen by Mint.