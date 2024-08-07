Companies
BT to expand India hub, develop premium 5G use-cases: CDIO Harmeen Mehta
Summary
- BT Group is expanding its R&D teams working on AI and 5G in India as global telcos seek to derive use-cases to monetise their investments in new-age 5G networks.
BT Group, the UK’s fixed and mobile communications service provider, is expanding its AI and 5G R&D teams in India as global telcos seek use-cases to monetise their investments in new-age networks, chief digital and innovation officer Harmeen Mehta said.
