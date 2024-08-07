“The biggest shift I'm seeing in the industry, it's becoming less about it being a new technology, but much more about what can you do with it... the new rise in gaming and probably a lot more happening around both AR (augmented reality), VR (virtual reality) and other things that you can do on top of 5G. I think as the world evolves and with the use of AI, and as that gets embedded in both handsets and use-cases and almost everything you do, I think the adoption will probably accelerate a bit," she said.