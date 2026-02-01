Budget 2026-27: Startups feel let down as key concerns remain unaddressed

Startups Inc. was left disappointed as the long-awaited tax relief on employee stock options and reverse flipping, and clarity on legacy angel tax cases and investments from China were largely unaddressed in the Union Budget 2026–27.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman made no material concessions for startups or their investors in her Budget speech on Sunday, pushing key policy relief further down the road, industry executives told Mint.

“I think startups were mentioned maybe twice in the entire scheme of things, and got no targeted benefits” said Siddarth Pai, founding partner and chief financial officer at 3one4 Capital, in a post-budget conversation with Mint. “Even traditional private equity and venture capital investors didn’t see resolution of longstanding friction. Infra investors saw stability and new investment paths.”

The muted outcome comes at a time when domestic and global private capital has begun returning selectively to unlisted firms after nearly two years of volatility. Buoyant public markets have also increased employee stock option (Esop) activity and renewed interest in reverse flipping as more startups prepare for domestic listings.

In contrast, the budget announced a fresh ₹10,000 crore SME Growth Fund and an additional ₹2,000 crore infusion into the Self-Reliant India (SRI) Fund.

“MSMEs seem to be the new startups right now, they got all the importance,” Pai said.

Demands unaddressed One of the most closely tracked issues was the taxation of Esops as founders and employees have long argued against taxing notional or “paper” gains. The budget did not address the issue.

The finance minister, however, offered marginal relief to Esop holders who exercise and retain shares. “If they go for a buyback, they end up paying taxes of around 12.50% as capital gains, which is very good for them,” Pai said. This comes even as the proposed buyback tax is expected to impact promoters holding more than 10% stake in their companies.

The budget also disappointed on legacy angel tax cases. While the tax itself was abolished last year, investors had sought an explicit end to scrutiny of funding rounds completed while the levy was still in force. No such assurance was offered.

Tiger Global overhang Investors had also pushed for legal clarity on grandfathering, seeking confirmation that investments made before April 2017 would not be reopened, and that the General Anti-Avoidance Rule (Gaar) would not be applied retrospectively. The budget was silent on both counts.

The issue has gained urgency following a January Supreme Court ruling in the Tiger Global–Flipkart case, which held that a tax-residency certificate from Mauritius alone is insufficient. Investors must demonstrate commercial substance, such as offices and employees, to claim treaty benefits.

“Tiger Global case judgement happened after the budget papers were finalised, so they were unlikely to address it,” Pai said, adding that the speech made no reference to the matter.

Industry participants were also hoping for steps to ease the tax cost of reverse flipping, clarity on GIFT City–based funds, parity for outbound investments, and relaxation of Press Note 3 restrictions on investments from countries sharing land borders with India—all of which met with disappointment.

Over the past year, startups such as Udaan, Pocket FM and Vedantu have explored exits for Chinese shareholders amid continued regulatory uncertainty. Mint had earlier reported that the government was weighing a calibrated relaxation of Press Note 3, including a proposal to exempt minority investments of up to 26% where investors have no management control or board.