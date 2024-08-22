Budget airline AirAsia gets $443 Million private credit funding to refurbish planes grounded during pandemic

Budget carrier AirAsia Bhd has secured a $443 million dual-tranche private financing to use partly for refurbishing planes grounded during the pandemic, according to people familiar with the matter.

Bloomberg
Published22 Aug 2024, 02:37 PM IST
AirAsia receives private credit funding.
AirAsia receives private credit funding.(REUTERS)

(Bloomberg) -- Budget carrier AirAsia Bhd has secured a $443 million dual-tranche private financing to use partly for refurbishing planes grounded during the pandemic, according to people familiar with the matter.

Private credit funds Ares Management Corp. and Indies Capital Partners Pte. Ltd. provided a $200 million tranche for the refurbishment of the aircraft to get them back in the air, said the people who asked not to be identified discussing private matters. Aircraft lessors provided the other $243 million portion to refinance lease liabilities.

AirAsia’s structured deal is another instance of the growing popularity of private credit in Asia that is fast becoming a serious rival to mainstream lending by offering higher, floating rates of return.

Also Read | IndiGo will always remain a low-cost airline: Rahul Bhatia

The financing, structured as privately-placed bonds linked to revenue, is secured by the sale of future airline tickets from AirAsia’s key routes, the people said.

Evercore Inc. is AirAsia’s financial advisor, while A&O Shearman is its international counsel. Milbank LLP is representing the lenders.

Ares declined to comment. A&O Shearman, Evercore, Indies and Milbank did not immediately respond to requests for comment. AirAsia confirmed the deal is taking place.

 

Also Read | July Aviation Data: IndiGo sees market share increase, at 62% MoM from 60.8%

The private credit tranche of AirAsia’s latest securitized deal pays a coupon of 11% per annum and has a four-year tenor, the people said. The lessor piece offers 7% per year and carries a two-year maturity. The deal has been signed but not yet funded.

Also Read | Economic Survey 2024: Indian aviation on cusp of unprecedented growth

The terms of the transaction have changed from the initial stage, which circulated in the second half of last year, following negotiations, according to the people.

AirAsia is no stranger to the private credit space. The carrier’s engineering and maintenance affiliate Asia Digital Engineering Sdn. Bhd. in April 2023 had raised $100 million from investment firm OCP Asia Ltd., according to a statement at the time.

The budget airline is also looking to expand its medium to long-haul network to Europe and West Coast North America, underpinning its ambition to expand globally throughout the decade.

 

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Aug 2024, 02:37 PM IST
HomeCompaniesBudget airline AirAsia gets $443 Million private credit funding to refurbish planes grounded during pandemic

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    GAIL India

    233.95
    03:29 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    -2.25 (-0.95%)

    Bandhan Bank

    206.15
    03:29 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    2.35 (1.15%)

    Tata Steel

    154.10
    03:40 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    2.2 (1.45%)

    Bharat Electronics

    304.55
    03:40 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    -0.85 (-0.28%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Kalyan Jewellers India

    602.70
    03:29 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    54.55 (9.95%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    687.35
    03:29 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    47.15 (7.36%)

    Archean Chemical Industries

    816.50
    03:29 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    53.55 (7.02%)

    Raymond

    2,015.00
    03:29 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    125.25 (6.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,799.00-160.00
      Chennai
      73,440.00-591.00
      Delhi
      73,369.0057.00
      Kolkata
      73,655.00-17.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L-0.06
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue