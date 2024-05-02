Buffett rules out ‘eye-popping’ returns. But investors aren’t listening.
Karen Langley , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 02 May 2024, 06:11 PM IST
SummaryBerkshire is poised to hit a $1 trillion valuation as investors gather this weekend for its annual shareholder meeting
Warren Buffett recently warned that Berkshire Hathaway has “no possibility of eye-popping performance." That hasn’t cooled the ardor of his fans, who could make Berkshire the only non-tech company in the U.S. worth $1 trillion.
