Buffett rules out ‘eye-popping’ returns. But investors aren’t listening.

It’s a point he has made before: that Berkshire’s size—it ended 2023 with more than $560 billion of shareholders equity on its balance sheet—will limit its future growth. Back in 1984, Buffett warned Berkshire was big enough that its growth would have to slow. In 1990, he put it this way: “A high growth rate eventually forges its own anchor." The company kept expanding and its shares kept rising, though their performance relative to the market in recent years depends on when shareholders bought and sold.