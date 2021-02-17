Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway bets Billions on Verizon and Chevron

Mr. Buffett’s conglomerate has purchased $8.6 billion in stock in Verizon Communications Inc., the largest U.S. mobile carrier, and $4.1 billion in the oil company Chevron Corp. according to a snapshot of investments held in the quarter ended Dec. 31.

