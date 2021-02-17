Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway bets Billions on Verizon and Chevron

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway bets Billions on Verizon and Chevron2 min read . 05:58 PM IST
Conglomerate has purchased $8.6 billion in mobile carrier’s stock and $4.1 billion in oil company’s shares
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Conglomerate has purchased $8.6 billion in mobile carrier’s stock and $4.1 billion in oil company’s shares
The billionaire Warren Buffett added two more big, American brands to Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s investment portfolio.
Mr. Buffett’s conglomerate has purchased $8.6 billion in stock in Verizon Communications Inc., the largest U.S. mobile carrier, and $4.1 billion in the oil company Chevron Corp. according to a snapshot of investments held in the quarter ended Dec. 31.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.