Building right organizational strategy a big challenge in AI adoption: TCS CTO
Summary
- GenAI, despite its hype, is yet to create a major revenue impact for tech exporters. Accenture has recorded $500 million in GenAI revenue in the latest quarter, while TCS disclosed 600 active GenAI projects in its September-quarter earnings press conference.
Building the right organizational strategy by getting all teams together and modifying the role of human employees is the biggest roadblock to adoption of artificial intelligence by businesses, Harrick Vin, global chief technology officer at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), said in an exclusive interview with Mint.