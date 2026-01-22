Blackstone, Temasek submit bids for Diageo stake in RCB
Summary
In parallel, initial non-binding bids have also been submitted for The Raine Group’s stake in Rajasthan Royals (RR), another IPL franchise, the people said.
Blackstone Inc. and Temasek Holdings Pte are among the early bidders for control of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), two people familiar with the matter said.
