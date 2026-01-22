Blackstone, Temasek vie for IPL's crown jewel RCB

An investment by Blackstone or Temasek would mark the biggest investment by a foreign PE firm in Indian sports. So far, the largest such investment is by European PE firm CVC Capital Partners, which acquired the rights to Gujarat Titans at $745 million in 2021, becoming the first PE firm to own an IPL team outright. CVC sold 67% in the franchise to the Torrent Group in February 2025 at a valuation of approximately $866 million.