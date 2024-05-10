Bundles are the hottest new show in streaming
Dan Gallagher , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 10 May 2024, 03:19 PM IST
SummaryWarner and Disney’s push for bundling makes sense with mergers off the table, but old rivalries will need to be curbed to make deals work.
Can old enemies make for good friends? The future of streaming media might depend on the answer.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less