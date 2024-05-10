Bundles are the hottest new show in streaming

Can old enemies make for good friends? The future of streaming media might depend on the answer.

Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery surprised investors this week with plans to launch a new streaming bundle that will combine Disney+, Hulu and Warner’s Max service. The bundle will make all ad-supported and ad-free options of the three streamers available for one price that will be announced later this year when the bundles are launched.

The two companies are also teaming up with Fox to offer a joint-venture sports streamer. That initiative, which some have nicknamed Spulu, will also be launched later this year and combine some of the various sports rights held by Disney, Warner and Fox into one new app.

Details are still being ironed out, though the companies did note that the new app also will be available as a bundle with the Disney+, Hulu and Max offerings. Bundling has also been a subject of interest at Paramount, which has discussed possibilities with Peacock owner Comcast as well as Apple as the storied Hollywood player navigates its own merger drama, according to reporting by The Wall Street Journal.

Those might seem odd moves for traditional Hollywood giants that have long competed vigorously over things such as talent, book options and sports rights. But they all face a common problem: Cord-cutting has decimated the affiliate fees and advertising that once fed their lucrative cable-television empires, while the shift to streaming has brought in lower revenues, higher costs and viewers who can unsubscribe with a mouse click.

Exacerbating the problem is growing competition from Netflix, which has no legacy business to protect, and the streaming services backed by the very deep pockets of Apple and Amazon, which don’t face the same pressure from investors to maximize profits from those services.

Recent financial reports have driven that point home further. Warner reported a 7% year-over-year drop in first-quarter revenue on Thursday—worse than the 4% decline expected by Wall Street—as advertising, distribution and studio revenue all slipped.

Earlier in the week, Disney reported an 8% drop in linear-network revenue for the same period. It was also the sixth consecutive decline for the segment that includes the company’s legacy TV business, according to Disney’s new segment reporting. Paramount got a nice bump from the Super Bowl, but the company said on its call with analysts last week that ad revenue would have declined in the March quarter if not for the big game.

The proliferation of streaming services that are mostly losing money has long had many expecting consolidation. But mergers are an increasingly unlikely prospect these days given the federal government’s growing resistance to big companies getting bigger.

Bundling is therefore becoming a more appealing option to accomplish similar goals. Doug Creutz of TD Cowen says bundling can help streamers reduce churn, which refers to the rate at which subscribers cancel their subscriptions, requiring the expenditure of marketing dollars to get them back.

In a report last month, he went even further and suggested that traditional media companies “abandon plans to retail their product to consumers" and instead become wholesalers of content to distributors such as Apple and Amazon. He called bundling “the best path out of equity purgatory." Disney, Warner, Paramount, Fox and Comcast shares have all significantly underperformed the S&P 500 over the past 12 months.

Warner in particular stands to benefit from bundling. Company executives told analysts during Thursday’s earnings call that they expected average revenue per user, or ARPU, to improve with the Disney bundle. Bernstein analyst Laurent Yoon says that is because about half of Warner’s domestic Max subscribers are signed up through wholesale plans that generate lower ARPU, in part because of revenue splits with intermediaries such as Amazon.

Converting a large number of those to a bundle with a fellow streamer that isn’t taking a cut should result in better economics all around. “It’s going to be a pretty meaningful benefit," Yoon said in an interview.

Still, much remains to be seen as to how the bundles are actually implemented—and at what price. Consumers are growing exhausted by rising prices for everything and the evermore confusing array of streaming options. Success might ultimately hinge on how well Hollywood rivals can actually work together in ways that ultimately would promote each other’s content.

With everyone racing to keep up with Netflix, stranger things could happen.