Burjis Godrej to join Godrej Industries board, Pirojsha to take over as chair on 14 August

Mumbai: Godrej Industries Group on Monday announced the elevation of Burjis Godrej, the son of group chairperson Nadir Godrej, to the board of the group holding company Godrej Industries Ltd as part of succession planning.
The 34-year-old will take on the role of chairperson of listed Godrej Agrovet and join the board of Godrej Industries as a non-executive director from 14 August, as per a press release. On the same day, his cousin Pirojsha Godrej, 45, will take over as the group chairperson from Nadir Godrej, who will step down on turning 75.
While Pirojsha’s ascension to the helm of the $20 billion Godrej Industries Group was announced in April 2024, this is the first time that Burjis’ future role in group leadership has been publicly disclosed. Burjis stepped down as the managing director of Astec LifeSciences, a subsidiary of Godrej Agrovet, with immediate effect on Monday. He will continue as a non-executive director on the company’s board.
The Godrej Industries Group consists of listed companies Godrej Industries, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Godrej Properties Ltd, Godrej Agrovet Ltd, and privately-held firms Godrej Seeds and Genetics Ltd, Innovia Multiventures Pvt. Ltd and Astec Lifesciences Ltd.
“Our focus will be on building a stronger, more resilient Godrej Agrovet—driving sustainable growth while sharpening execution across our businesses,” Burjis Godrej said in a statement.
Vishal Sharma, the chief executive of Godrej Chemicals, took over as the chairperson of Astec LifeSciences with immediate effect on Monday. Arijit Mukherjee, the company’s chief operating officer, will be appointed as an executive director, the company said.
Speaking about leading Godrej Industries, Pirojsha said that it was both a responsibility and a privilege.
“We inherit a remarkable legacy built over generations, and our task now is to build on it with ambition while staying true to the values that define us,” he said.
The 129-year-old Godrej Group split in April 2024 into the Godrej Industries Group and the Godrej Enterprises Group. The latter consists of unlisted firm Godre & Boyce and its affiliates, with business interests across aerospace, defence, energy, building materials, healthcare equipment, and consumer durables, among others. Nyrika Holkar is the next-generation managing director of the firm, after taking over from her uncle Jamshyd Godrej.
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