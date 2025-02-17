Companies
What next for Burmans after the battle for Religare
Anirudh Laskar 6 min read 17 Feb 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- After the end of an 18-month-long struggle, the Burman family's open offer for Religare has concluded, and Rashmi Saluja is out of the way. The family may now need to bring in funds to strengthen various businesses under the Religare fold.
The billionaire Burman family may have to invest as much as ₹5,000 crore in the companies under Religare Enterprises Ltd, stabilize its management and buy out some of the early investors of subsidiary Care Health after it takes reins of the financial services conglomerate, multiple experts said.
